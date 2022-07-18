NZD/USD Tests Supply Zone

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The New Zealand dollar bounces higher after Q2 CPI exceeded expectations. Despite a choppy price action, general sentiment remains downbeat. Trend followers have been eager to sell into strength. The latest rebound lifted offers at 0.6160, prompting some short-term sellers to cover. The bulls will need to clear the supply area around 0.6200 before they could push for a meaningful recovery. 0.6120 is the closest support. A breakout could cause a sell-off below 0.6070 and then send the kiwi to the psychological level of 0.6000.