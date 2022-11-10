AUDUSD Consolidates Gains

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Australian dollar steadies as inflation expectations beat estimates. After the pair found support over 0.6270, a lack of new lows suggests the sell-off has lost steam. Then a close above the major supply area 0.6520 may have reversed the situation by putting the bears on the defensive. The RSI’s double top may cause a pullback as momentum buyers take profit. 0.6400 is the first support and 0.6340 a key level to keep buyers interested. A bounce back above 0.6520 would extend the recovery towards 0.6650.