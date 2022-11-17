US Oil Falls Lower

Thu, Nov 17, 2022 @ 11:08 GMT
WTI crude remains feeble amid rising COVID-19 cases in China. The price is in a horizontal consolidation between 82.00 and 93.50, but the downward pressure is still omnipresent following a double top at the upper band. Two consecutive falls below 88.00 and 85.00 have put the bulls on the defensive. As the latest rebound stalled at the psychological level of 90.00, the commodity could be vulnerable to a new round of sell-off. A drop below 82.00 might attract momentum sellers and push the price towards 77.00.

