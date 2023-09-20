CAD/JPY Coming Higher Out of Projected Bullish Triangle Pattern

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

CADJPY was trading sideways for the last couple of months, where we were tracking a bullish triangle pattern within higher degree wave IV before a bullish continuation for wave V. On september 04, we have spotted a completion of a bullish triangle pattern, as subwave E of IV found the support with a spike.



As you can see today on September 20, CADJPY is breaking yearly highs for a higher degree wave V as expected and there can be room for more upside within that projected five-wave cycle for a higher degree wave V towards 111 – 112 area, just be aware of short-term wave 4 pullback.