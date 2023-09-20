Wed, Sep 20, 2023 @ 09:19 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisCAD/JPY Coming Higher Out of Projected Bullish Triangle Pattern

CAD/JPY Coming Higher Out of Projected Bullish Triangle Pattern

Elliott Wave Financial Service
By Elliott Wave Financial Service

CADJPY was trading sideways for the last couple of months, where we were tracking a bullish triangle pattern within higher degree wave IV before a bullish continuation for wave V. On september 04, we have spotted a completion of a bullish triangle pattern, as subwave E of IV found the support with a spike.


As you can see today on September 20, CADJPY is breaking yearly highs for a higher degree wave V as expected and there can be room for more upside within that projected five-wave cycle for a higher degree wave V towards 111 – 112 area, just be aware of short-term wave 4 pullback.

Elliott Wave Financial Service
Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.