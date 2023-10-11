Wed, Oct 11, 2023 @ 11:17 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD Takes a Breather Before New Battle

EURUSD Takes a Breather Before New Battle

XM.com
By XM.com
  • EURUSD eases bullish tone near major obstacle
  • Holds within bearish channel ahead of FOMC minutes
  • Bulls need to drive above 1.0760 to brighten outlook

EURUSD has been muted around the 1.0600 level during the early European trading hours on Wednesday after five consecutive bullish days.

The pair is having a positive week, but the 20-day SMA has been a struggle. The upper boundary of the bearish channel could be a bigger threat at 1.0640, close to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1274-1.0447.

The technical signals remain encouraging, given the positive slope in the RSI and the stochastic oscillator. However, the former is still below the neutral mark of 50, while the latter is already in the overbought zone, indicating there are still some risks. Strikingly, the 50- and 200-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) have recently formed a death cross, promoting the market’s negative trajectory from mid-July.

If the bulls exit the channel on the upside, the 50- and 200-day EMAs could come first into view at 1.0700 and 1.0763 respectively. The latter point coincides with the 38.2% Fibonacci number. Hence, a successful bounce above it could stage a notable rally towards the 50% Fibonacci of 1.0860.

If the price stays in the downward channel and closes below the 20-day EMA, support may immediately develop around 1.0500. Then, the bears could retest October’s low of 1.0447 before sinking towards the channel’s lower boundary seen at 1.0380. Another failure there would dampen market sentiment, squeezing the price probably to 1.0316 taken from November 30, 2022.

To sum up, the latest positive rotation in EURUSD is not very tempting yet as key resistance levels stand overhead. To gain durable confidence in buying, the pair needs to break the bearish pattern above 1.0640 and strengthen above its longer-term EMAs.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.