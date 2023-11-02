EUR/GBP Technical: Medium-Term Bullish Basing as BoE Looms

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Three key technical developments have suggested that the EUR/GBP cross pair has formed a potential medium-term bullish basing configuration since 23 August 2023

Watch the key short-term support at 0.8680.

Immediate resistances stand at 0.8750 and 0.8820.

The price actions of the EUR/GBP cross pair have started to trace out a medium-term bullish basing configuration since 23 August 2023 as we await the latest Bank of England (BoE) monetary policy decision later today.

Clearance above 200-day moving average

Fig 1: EUR/GBP medium-term trend as of 2 Nov 2023 (Source: TradingView, click to enlarge chart)

There are three key positive technical developments that have taken form. Firstly, the bullish basing formation has taken shape after a recent retest (23 August 2023) on the major ascending trendline from the 7 March 2022 low of 0.8203.

Secondly, recent price actions have surpassed the key 200-day moving average with a retest and rebound from it during yesterday’s US session (1 November) ex-post FOMC.

Thirdly, the 20 and 50-day moving averages have started to slope upwards with price actions above the 50-day moving average that indicate a potential medium-term uptrend phase is in motion.

Oscillation within a minor ascending channel

Fig 2: EUR/GBP minor short-term trend as of 2 Nov 2023 (Source: TradingView, click to enlarge chart)

In the short-term as seen in the 1-hour chart, the EUR/GBP has evolved into an impulsive up move sequence within a minor ascending channel in place since the 6 September 2023 low.

Watch the 0.8680 key short-term pivotal support (lower boundary of the ascending channel & 20-day moving average) for a potential push-up to retest the 31 October minor swing high area of 0.8750 before the intermediate resistance at 0.8820 (upper boundary of the ascending channel, 2/3May 2023 swing high & Fibonacci extension).

However, a break below 0.8680 negates the bullish tone for a pull-back toward the next intermediate support at 0.8640 (50-day moving average).