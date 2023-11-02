Thu, Nov 02, 2023 @ 13:28 GMT
EUR/GBP Technical: Medium-Term Bullish Basing as BoE Looms

MarketPulse
By MarketPulse
  • Three key technical developments have suggested that the EUR/GBP cross pair has formed a potential medium-term bullish basing configuration since 23 August 2023
  • Watch the key short-term support at 0.8680.
  • Immediate resistances stand at 0.8750 and 0.8820.

The price actions of the EUR/GBP cross pair have started to trace out a medium-term bullish basing configuration since 23 August 2023 as we await the latest Bank of England (BoE) monetary policy decision later today.

Clearance above 200-day moving average

Fig 1:  EUR/GBP medium-term trend as of 2 Nov 2023 (Source: TradingView, click to enlarge chart)

There are three key positive technical developments that have taken form. Firstly, the bullish basing formation has taken shape after a recent retest (23 August 2023) on the major ascending trendline from the 7 March 2022 low of 0.8203.

Secondly, recent price actions have surpassed the key 200-day moving average with a retest and rebound from it during yesterday’s US session (1 November) ex-post FOMC.

Thirdly, the 20 and 50-day moving averages have started to slope upwards with price actions above the 50-day moving average that indicate a potential medium-term uptrend phase is in motion.

Oscillation within a minor ascending channel

Fig 2:  EUR/GBP minor short-term trend as of 2 Nov 2023 (Source: TradingView, click to enlarge chart)

In the short-term as seen in the 1-hour chart, the EUR/GBP has evolved into an impulsive up move sequence within a minor ascending channel in place since the 6 September 2023 low.

Watch the 0.8680 key short-term pivotal support (lower boundary of the ascending channel & 20-day moving average) for a potential push-up to retest the 31 October minor swing high area of 0.8750 before the intermediate resistance at 0.8820 (upper boundary of the ascending channel, 2/3May 2023 swing high & Fibonacci extension).

However, a break below 0.8680 negates the bullish tone for a pull-back toward the next intermediate support at 0.8640 (50-day moving average).

MarketPulsehttps://www.marketpulse.com/
MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

