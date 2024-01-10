Wed, Jan 10, 2024 @ 12:12 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD: Remains in Sideways Mode But Slight Bullish Bias Fueled by Thick...

EUR/USD: Remains in Sideways Mode But Slight Bullish Bias Fueled by Thick Weekly Cloud

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

EURUSD remains in extended sideways mode and looking for direction signal after several attempts on both sides failed.

Conflicting daily indicators (MA’s in mixed setup / rising negative momentum / north-heading RSI) contribute to directionless action, though the picture remains bullishly aligned as thick weekly Ichimoku cloud continues to underpin, and weekly studies are positive.

Immediate downside risk is expected to be limited while the price action stays above pivotal supports at 1.0910/1.0875 (weekly cloud top / Fibo 38.2% of 1.0448/1.1139 / range floor) but sustained break above upper pivots at 1.0978 / 1.1000 (10DMA / psychological / range top) will be required to bring bulls fully in play and signal an end of corrective phase from 1.1139 (Dec 28 peak).

Res: 1.0978; 1.1000; 1.1045; 1.1084.
Sup: 1.0910; 1.0875; 1.0845; 1.0821.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.