Mon, Feb 26, 2024 @ 18:07 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Oil: Oil Price Extends Weakness on Fading Fed Rate Cut Expectations

WTI Oil: Oil Price Extends Weakness on Fading Fed Rate Cut Expectations

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

WTI oil price fell further in early Monday trading, in extension of Friday’s 2.2% drop, as the sentiment soured on signals that higher than expected US inflation may delay Fed rate cuts.

Fresh weakness emerged after several upside rejections and repeated failure to register a weekly close above important Fibo resistance at $78.13 (38.2% retracement of $95.00/$67.70 downtrend), which left a platform at $78.50/90 zone.

Near-term structure weakened as the price broke below a cluster of converged daily MA’s (200/10/100/ 20) and bullish momentum is fading, with formation of bearish engulfing pattern on weekly chart, adding to negative signals.

Bears cracked pivotal Fibo support at $76.04 (38.2% of $71.40/$78.90) with close below this level to further boost fresh bears for attack at $75.34/15 (daily Kijun-sen / 50% retracement) loss of which to confirm reversal.

Falling 10DMA ($76.75) offers solid resistance which should keep the upside protected and keep near-term bears intact.

Res: 76.99; 77.65; 78.50; 79.27.
Sup: 76.17; 75.81; 74.97; 74.12.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.