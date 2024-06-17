Mon, Jun 17, 2024 @ 14:18 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNikkei Index Falls Below 38,000 Points This Month for First Time

Nikkei Index Falls Below 38,000 Points This Month for First Time

FXOpen
By FXOpen

According to today’s Nikkei 225 (Japan 225 on FXOpen) chart, the index quote dropped below 38,000 points at Monday’s low, followed by a recovery (shown by an arrow).

One of the drivers of the decline was the automotive sector, whose shares led during the downturn. In particular, according to Reuters, Toyota Motors’ shares fell by more than 2% as the company faces difficulties due to a certification scandal. Japanese national broadcaster NHK reported that Toyota will extend the production halt for some models until the end of July.

The fact that the Nikkei 225 (Japan 225 on FXOpen) price is recovering after dropping below the 38,000 mark suggests a false bearish breakout below this psychological level.

Technical analysis of the Nikkei 225 (Japan 225 on FXOpen) chart provides more insight into market dynamics:

→ Since the beginning of 2024, there has been a sharp rise from point A to point B by more than 20%;

→ This was followed by a retracement to point C, which constituted a Fibonacci 0.500 proportion of the A→B impulse;

→ Then there was a rise from C to D, forming a Fibonacci 0.382 proportion of the B→C impulse.

Thus, in the first half of the year, there has been a series of diminishing oscillations forming a triangle pattern, indicating a balance between demand and supply around the 38,380 axis.

Today’s potential bullish reversal (which is not yet fully formed) could confirm the relevance of the triangle’s lower boundary and direct the price towards its axis.

It is worth noting that the triangle boundaries are narrowing, and a possible imminent breakout of this graphical pattern, formed in the first half of 2024, could lead to the establishment of a noticeable trend.

Trade global index CFDs with zero commission and tight spreads. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading index CFDs with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.