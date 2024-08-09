Fri, Aug 09, 2024 @ 04:15 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY In An Uphill Battle: Can It Push Higher?

USD/JPY In An Uphill Battle: Can It Push Higher?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • USD/JPY is attempting a fresh increase from the 141.65 support zone.
  • A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance at 150.00 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Oil prices might struggle to climb above the $76.60 resistance.
  • EUR/USD corrected gains but the bulls seem to be active above 1.0850.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

The US Dollar started a major decline from well above 155.00 against the Japanese Yen. USD/JPY even declined below 145.00 before the bulls appeared.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair settled below the 150.00 level, the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour), and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour). A low was formed near 141.68 before the pair started a recovery wave.

There was a move above the 145.00 level. The pair cleared the 38.2% Fib retracement of the downward move from the 155.21 swing high to the 141.68 low.

Immediate resistance sits near the 148.50 level or the 50% Fib retracement of the downward move from the 155.21 swing high to the 141.68 low. The next resistance sits at 150.00. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance at 150.00 on the same chart.

A clear move above 150.00 could open the door to more gains. In the stated case, the pair could rise and test 152.00 or the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour).

Immediate support is near the 145.80 level. The next major support is near the 144.00 level. A downside break and close below the 144.00 support zone could open the doors for more losses. In the stated case, USD/JPY might decline toward the 142.00 level.

Looking at Oil, the price started a recovery wave above the $74.50 level but the bears might remain active near the $76.60 level.

Economic Releases

  • Canada’s employment Change payrolls for July 2024 – Forecast 22.5K, versus -1.4K previous.
  • Canada’s Unemployment Rate April 2024 – Forecast 6.5%, versus 6.4% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.