DAX 40 Reacts Positively to ECB’s Rate Cut Decision

FXOpen
By FXOpen

Yesterday, the European Central Bank’s Governing Council cut the refinancing rate, as expected, from 4.25% to 3.65%.

The ECB also stated that monetary policy would remain sufficiently restrictive “for as long as necessary” to ensure inflation returns to its medium-term target of 2%.

Financial markets responded with:

→ A strengthening of the euro. EUR/USD rose by more than 0.5% after the rate cut announcement.

→ A rise in European stock market indices.

For example, Germany’s DAX 40 index (Germany 40 mini on FXOpen) received a bullish boost, which supports more optimistic conclusions in today’s technical analysis:

→ Price movement fits within the ascending channel shown in blue.

→ The thickened line highlights that the median of the channel repeatedly acted as support before early August. As indicated by the arrow, it regained this role after the sharp decline on 5 August.

→ The linear regression channel (shown in purple) points to upward momentum.

Investors may feel optimistic, expecting that this autumn demand forces could lift the DAX 40 (Germany 40 mini on FXOpen) towards the upper boundary of the channel.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

