Wed, Sep 18, 2024 @ 07:02 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisCHFJPY Wave Analysis

CHFJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • CHFJPY reversed from support zone
  • Likely to rise to the resistance level 168.45

CHFJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the key support zone located between the long-term support level 166.75 (which has been reversing the price from the start of this year) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support zone created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Bullish Engulfing.

Given the oversold daily Stochastic and the strength of the support level 166.75, CHFJPY currency pair can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 168.45 (former support from August).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.