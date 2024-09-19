Thu, Sep 19, 2024 @ 05:15 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/CAD Eyes Additional Gains, Fed Slashes Rates By 0.5%

USD/CAD Eyes Additional Gains, Fed Slashes Rates By 0.5%

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • USD/CAD started a decent increase above the 1.3500 resistance.
  • A key bullish trend line is forming with support at 1.3550 on the 4-hour chart.
  • GBP/USD remained in a bullish zone above the 1.3150 level.
  • The Fed reduced interest rates from 5.50% to 5.00%.

USD/CAD Technical Analysis

The US Dollar found support near the 1.3440 zone against the Canadian Dollar. USD/USD started a decent increase above the 1.3500 resistance zone.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.3946 swing high to the 1.3437 low. The pair even cleared the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour), but it stayed below the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

It seems like the pair is now facing hurdles near 1.3620, the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour), and the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.3946 swing high to the 1.3437 low.

A clear move above the 1.3620 zone might set the pace for a move toward 1.3700. Any more gains might call for a test of the 1.3750 zone.

On the downside, immediate support sits near the 1.3550 level. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support at 1.3550 on the same chart, below which the pair might test the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour).

The next key support sits near the 1.3500 level, below which the pair could dive toward the 1.3440 support zone or the last swing low.

Looking at GBP/USD, the pair remained stable above 1.3150, spiked higher after the UK CPI release, and might aim for more upsides in the near term.

Upcoming Economic Events:

  • US Existing Home Sales for August 2024 (MoM) – Forecast -0.1%, versus +1.3% previous.
  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 230K, versus 230K previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.