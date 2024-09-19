Thu, Sep 19, 2024 @ 08:58 GMT
Elliott Wave View on EURJPY Expects Rally to Fail

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short term Elliott Wave view on EURJPY suggests cycle from 8.16.2024 high ended at 155.14 as wave A. Internal subdivision of wave A unfolded as 5 waves impulse. Down from 8.16.2024 high, wave ((i)) ended at 160 and wave ((ii)) rally ended at 162.89. Wave ((iii)) lower ended at 155.446 and rally in wave ((iv)) ended at 157.51. The pair then extended lower in wave ((v)) towards 155.14 which completed wave A.

Wave B rally is currently in progress to correct cycle from 8.15.2024 high. Internal subdivision of wave B is unfolding as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Up from wave A, wave (a) ended at 157.1 and pullback in wave (b) ended at 156.04. The pair then rallied higher in wave (c) towards 158.33 which completed wave ((w)). Pullback in wave ((x)) ended at 157.03 and it has since turned higher again in wave ((y)). Up from wave ((x)), wave (a) ended at 158.03 and pullback in wave (b) ended at 157.10. Wave (c) higher is now in progress towards 160.25 – 162.24 and this should also complete wave ((y)) of B in higher degree. Near term, as far as pivot at 162.91 high stays intact, expect rally to fail in 3, 7, 11 swing for further downside.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

