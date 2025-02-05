USDCHF Wave Analysis

Wed, Feb 05, 2025 @ 01:39 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro
  • USDCHF reversed from key resistance level 0.9200
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.9000

USDCHF currency pair recently reversed down once again from the from the key resistance level 0.9200, which has been steadily reversing the pair from the end of 2023.

The resistance zone near the resistance level 0.9200 was strengthened by the upper weekly Bollinger Band and by the 50% Fibonacci correction of the weekly downtrend from the end of 2022.

Given the strong weekly downtrend and bearish US dollar sentiment, USDCHF currency pair can be expected to fall to the next round support level 0.9000 (which stopped the previous minor correction).

