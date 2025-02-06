Thu, Feb 06, 2025 @ 04:46 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEthereum Wave Analysis

Ethereum Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • Ethereum reversed from the key support level 2200.
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 2890.00

Ethereum cryptocurrency recently reversed sharply from the key support level 2200.00, which has been reversing the price since the start of August, as can be seen below.

The upward reversal from the support level 2200.00 created the daily Japanese candlestick reversal pattern Hammer.

Ethereum cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next resistance level, 2890.00 (the former monthly low from January).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.