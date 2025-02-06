USD/CAD Exchange Rate Stabilises

As we reported on 3 February, the decision by the US president to impose 25% tariffs on goods imported from Canada sent the USD/CAD rate soaring to a 22-year high.

However, after a round of negotiations between Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau, the tariff implementation was postponed by a month, which was reflected in the USD/CAD exchange rate chart.

Current USD/CAD Chart Analysis:

→ The price has retreated from the upper boundary of the ascending channel identified three days ago and has now dropped below its lower boundary.

→ The price has returned to and remains within the broad 1.4270 – 1.4460 range.

→ The ATR indicator has reversed from its peak and is trending downward.

Given these factors, it is reasonable to say that USD/CAD is stabilising after recent volatility. But what lies ahead?

The exchange rate may fluctuate within the 1.4270 – 1.4460 range, reacting sensitively to any news on Trump’s tariff policies and his startling suggestion of making Canada the 51st US state.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.