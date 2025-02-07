Fri, Feb 07, 2025 @ 07:27 GMT
USDJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • USDJPY under the bearish pressure
  • Likely to fall to support level 150.00

USDJPY currency pair under the bearish pressure after the earlier break out of the support zone between the support level 154.00, support trendline from September and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the previous upward impulse from December.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the c-wave of the active ABC correction 2 from the start of this year.

Given the strongly bullish yen sentiment seen across the currency markets today, USDJPY currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 150.00 (target for the completion of the active c-wave).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

