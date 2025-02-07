WTI Crude Oil Wave Analysis

WTI Crude oil broke support zone

Likely to fall to support level 68.00

WTI Crude oil recently broke the support zone between the support level 72.60 (which has been reversing the price from the start of January) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the previous upward impulse from December.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the active ABC correction ii from the middle of January.

WTI Crude oil can be expected to fall to the next support level 68.00 (former minor support from December.