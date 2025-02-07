USDCAD Wave Analysis

- USDCAD reversed from the support zone
- Likely to rise to resistance level 1.4400
USDCAD currency pair recently reversed from the support zone between the pivotal support level 1.4290, which has stopped the previous corrections A, C , as can be seen below and the lower daily Bollinger Band.
The upward reversal from this support zone created the daily Japanese candlestick reversal pattern Doji, which stands near the 50% Fibonacci correction of the previous upward impulse from November.
Given the clear daily uptrend, USDCAD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.4400.