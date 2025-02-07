USDCAD Wave Analysis

USDCAD reversed from the support zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 1.4400

USDCAD currency pair recently reversed from the support zone between the pivotal support level 1.4290, which has stopped the previous corrections A, C , as can be seen below and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support zone created the daily Japanese candlestick reversal pattern Doji, which stands near the 50% Fibonacci correction of the previous upward impulse from November.

Given the clear daily uptrend, USDCAD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.4400.