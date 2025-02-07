EURJPY Wave Analysis

EURJPY broke support zone

Likely to fall to support level 156.00

EURJPY currency pair today broke support zone between the support level 158.00 (which reversed the price at the start of this month) and the support trendline of the daily down channel from December.

The breakout of this support zone strengthened the bearish pressure on this currency pair, which accelerated the active impulse wave iii.

EURJPY currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 156.00 (which has been reversing the price from August).