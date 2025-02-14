GBPCHF Wave Analysis

GBPCHF reversed from the resistance zone

Likely to fall to support level 1.1240

GBPCHF currency pair recently reversed from the resistance zone between the powerful resistance level 1.1360, (which stopped multiple upward waves from September) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from this resistance area created the daily Doji candlesticks pattern, which stopped the previous short-term ABC correction ii from the start of January.

Given the strength of the resistance level 1.1360 and the overbought daily Stochastic, GBPCHF currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.1240.