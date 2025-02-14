Fri, Feb 14, 2025 @ 03:27 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPCHF Wave Analysis

GBPCHF Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  •  GBPCHF reversed from the resistance zone
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.1240

GBPCHF currency pair recently reversed from the resistance zone between the powerful resistance level 1.1360, (which stopped multiple upward waves from September) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from this resistance area created the daily Doji candlesticks pattern, which stopped the previous short-term ABC correction ii from the start of January.

Given the strength of the resistance level 1.1360 and the overbought daily Stochastic, GBPCHF currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.1240.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.