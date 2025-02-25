Tue, Feb 25, 2025 @ 05:47 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCAD Wave Analysis

USDCAD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • USDCAD reversed from the support area
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.4380

USDCAD currency pair recently reversed from the support area between the pivotal support level 1.4180 (former monthly high from November), 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the upward impulse from November and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support area stopped the A-wave of the active ABC correction (2) from the end of January.

Given the clear daily uptrend and the oversold daily Stochastic, USDCAD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.4380.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.