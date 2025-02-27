Thu, Feb 27, 2025 @ 04:06 GMT
NZDJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • NZDJPY broke key support level 85.00
  • Likely to fall support level 84.00

NZDJPY currency pair recently broke the key support level 85.00 (which stopped the previous minor impulse wave i at the start of February).

The breakout of the support level 85.00 accelerated the minor impulse wave iii of the C-wave which belongs to the extended ABC correction (2) from November.

Given the strong daily downtrend, NZDJPY currency pair can be expected to extend the losses toward the next support level 84.00, the target price for the completion of the active C-wave.

FxPro
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

