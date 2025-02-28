Fri, Feb 28, 2025 @ 12:27 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisTrump’s Tariff Threat: USD/CAD Hits Three-Week High

Trump’s Tariff Threat: USD/CAD Hits Three-Week High

FXOpen
By FXOpen

As we reported on 3 February, Trump’s tariffs pushed USD/CAD to a 22-year high.

However, a one-month tariff delay led to a sharp drop, sending USD/CAD to its 2025 low near 1.41550. As the end of the delay approaches, the pair has been climbing again since mid-February (as shown by the arrow).

Yesterday, President Trump confirmed that his proposed 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods will take effect on 4 March. This dashed hopes for another delay and triggered a breakout above the 1.43600 resistance level.

Technical Analysis of USD/CAD

Above current levels, key resistance lies at 1.44600, which has held firm since mid-December. However, drastic measures from Trump’s administration could drive further price movement within the blue-marked channel.

Expect volatility spikes ahead of Canada’s GDP release, scheduled for today at 16:30 GMT+3.

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.