USDJPY Wave Analysis

USDJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
    USDJPY under bearish pressure

  • Likely to fall to support level 146.00

USDJPY currency pair is under bearish pressure after the earlier breakout of the support zone between the support level 148.60 (the former monthly low from December) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from September.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the C-wave of the active ABC correction (2) from the start of January.

Given the strongly bullish yen sentiment seen today, USDJPY currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 146.00, the target for the completion of the active ABC correction (2).

FxPro
FxPro
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Learn Forex Trading

