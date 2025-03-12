Wed, Mar 12, 2025 @ 10:58 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisCrypto Struggles: Bitcoin Dips Further, Recovery Faces Major Hurdles

Crypto Struggles: Bitcoin Dips Further, Recovery Faces Major Hurdles

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Bitcoin price declined heavily and even traded below the $80,000 support.
  • BTC is now well below a key bearish trend line with resistance at $86,650 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Ethereum price also declined and traded below the $2,000 support.
  • The US CPI could rise 2.9% in Feb 2025 (YoY).

Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis

Bitcoin price made a couple of attempts to settle above $90,000 against the US Dollar. However, BTC failed and started a fresh decline.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the price gained bearish momentum after it broke the $85,000 support zone. There was a close below the $85,000 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

The bears even pushed the price below the $80,000 mark. A low was formed at $76,539 and the price is now consolidating losses. On the upside, the price could face resistance near the $84,700 level or the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $92,873 swing high to the $76,539 low.

The next key resistance is $86,500. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance at $86,650 on the same chart. It is close to the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $92,873 swing high to the $76,539 low.

A successful close above $86,650 might start another steady increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise toward the $90,000 level. Any more gains might call for a test of $92,000.

Immediate support is near the $78,500 level. The next key support sits at $76,650. A downside break below $76,650 might send Bitcoin toward the $75,000 support. Any more losses might send the price toward the $72,500 support zone.

Looking at Ethereum, there was a fresh bearish reaction and the bears pushed the price below the $2,000 support zone.

Today’s Economic Releases

  • US Consumer Price Index for Feb 2025 (MoM) – Forecast +0.3%, versus +0.5% previous.
  • US Consumer Price Index for Feb 2025 (YoY) – Forecast +2.9%, versus +3.0% previous.
  • US Consumer Price Index Ex Food & Energy for Feb 2025 (YoY) – Forecast +3.2%, versus +3.3% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.