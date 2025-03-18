Tue, Mar 18, 2025 @ 10:12 GMT
Gold Eyes Fresh Highs—Further Rally May Be Imminent

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold started a fresh surge and traded to a new record high above $3,000.
  • It broke a major bearish trend line with resistance at $2,920 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Bitcoin is still struggling to clear the $85,000 resistance zone.
  • EUR/USD is eyeing more gains above the 1.0950 resistance zone.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold prices started a fresh rally above the $2,920 resistance. The bulls pumped the price above the $2,950 level and the price traded to a new record high.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price remained in a positive zone above $2,950, the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours).

The bulls even pumped the price above the $3,000 level. The current price action suggests a high chance of more gains above the $3,005 level. On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $3,012 level. The next major resistance sits near the $3,025 level.

A clear move above the $3,025 resistance could open the doors for more upsides. The next major resistance could be $3,050, above which the price could rally toward the milestone level at $3,080.

On the downside, initial support is near the $2,975 level. The first key support is near $2,965. The next major support is near the $2,950 level.

The main support is now $2,925. A downside break below the $2,925 support might call for more downsides. The next major support is near the $2,900 level.

Looking at Bitcoin, the price attempted a recovery wave but the bears are still active below the $85,000 level.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Industrial Production for Feb 2025 (MoM) – Forecast 0.2%, versus 0.5% previous.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

