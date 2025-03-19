EURUSD Wave Analysis

EURUSD: ⬇️ Sell

EURUSD reversed from resistance level 1.0930

Likely to fall to support level 1.0830

EURUSD currency pair recently reversed down from the key resistance level 1.0930 (a former monthly high from November, which also stopped the earlier minor impulse wave iii).

The downward reversal from resistance level 1.0930 is likely to form the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Evening Star – a strong sell signal for EURUSD.

Given the overbought daily RSI and strongly bullish US dollar sentiment, EURUSD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.0830 (low of the previous correction iv).