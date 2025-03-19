Wed, Mar 19, 2025 @ 18:59 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD Wave Analysis

EURUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

EURUSD: ⬇️ Sell

  • EURUSD reversed from resistance level 1.0930
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.0830

EURUSD currency pair recently reversed down from the key resistance level 1.0930 (a former monthly high from November, which also stopped the earlier minor impulse wave iii).

The downward reversal from resistance level 1.0930 is likely to form the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Evening Star – a strong sell signal for EURUSD.

Given the overbought daily RSI and strongly bullish US dollar sentiment, EURUSD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.0830 (low of the previous correction iv).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.