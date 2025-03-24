USDCHF Wave Analysis

USDCHF: ⬆️ Buy

USDCHF reversed from support level 0,8750

USDCHF currency pair recently reversed from the pivotal support level 0,8750 (former strong support from December and the start of March) standing close to the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from September.

The upward reversal from the support level 0,8750 created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Morning Star.

USDCHF can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.8850 (top of the previous minor correction ii).