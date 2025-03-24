EURNZD: NZD Facing Structural Weaknesses

Interest Rate Outlook: Markets price the Official Cash Rate (OCR) above 3%, but risks suggest lower rates may be needed due to spare economic capacity.

Economic Growth: Q4 GDP growth of 0.7% exceeded expectations but included one-off factors unlikely to persist.

Inflation Risks: With high spare capacity (~ -1.5% output gap), disinflation remains a concern, increasing the risk of rates undershooting market expectations.

Fundamental Factors Affecting NZD

Growth Outlook: While NZ is technically out of recession, the underlying recovery remains weak, with low consumption growth (0.1%) and a declining residential investment sector. Labour Market & Inflation: Unemployment has yet to peak, and inflation is close to target, meaning the RBNZ may need to keep rates neutral for longer or even cut below 3%. Housing Market: 44% of mortgages are fixed for six months or less, meaning homeowners may benefit from lower fixed rates. However, it is unclear whether rising unemployment will boost spending. External Factors: Higher commodity prices support exports, but global trade tariffs could slow growth. Political & Policy Uncertainty:

RBNZ forecasts above-trend growth (2.6%)—which may be optimistic given trade risks.

Political uncertainty, including the departure of RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr, adds to volatility.

Key Takeaway for Traders

NZD downside risks remain as economic slack persists, and rate cuts below 3% are possible.

Watch for inflation undershooting in the coming months. If confirmed, the RBNZ may need a longer period of neutral or lower rates, pressuring the NZD.

Housing stabilization and strong exports could provide limited upside, but overall growth is unlikely to remove spare capacity quickly.

EURNZD – H4 Timeframe

Following the bearish break of structure on the 4-hour timeframe chart of EURNZD, the Fibonacci retracement tool was plotted, with levels 61% to 88% being the significant areas of focus. The subsequent retracement is approaching the supply zone that overlaps the 61.8% retracement level after having swept liquidity from the previous internal structure, leading to a bearish sentiment.

EURNZD – H2 Timeframe

The price action on EURNZD’s 2-hour timeframe chart validates the 4-hour timeframe sentiment by revealing the FVG (Fair Value Gap) that the price is expected to fill before being rejected from the supply zone.

Analyst’s Expectations: