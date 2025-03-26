Wed, Mar 26, 2025 @ 08:58 GMT
Elliott Wave View: CADJPY Looking to Rally in 7 Swing WXY Structure

Elliott Wave View: CADJPY Looking to Rally in 7 Swing WXY Structure

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short Term Elliott Wave view in CADJPY suggests pair ended cycle from 11.20.2024 high in wave (W) at 101.35 as the 1 hour chart below shows. Pair is looking to correct cycle from 11.20.2024 high within wave (X). Internal subdivision of wave (X) is unfolding as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Up from wave (W), wave ((a)) ended at 103.64 and pullback in wave ((b)) ended at 102.02. Wave ((c)) higher ended at 105.029 which completed wave W in higher degree.

Down from there, wave ((a)) ended at 104.16 and wave ((b)) rally ended at 104.92. Wave ((c)) lower ended at 103.13 which completed wave X in higher degree. The pair resumes higher in wave Y with subdivision as a double three structure. Up from wave X, wave ((w)) ended at 105.49. Pullback in wave ((x)) is in progress to correct cycle from 3.20.2025 low before it resumes higher. Near term, as far as pivot at 101.35 low stays intact, expect dips to find buyers in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside. Potential target for wave Y higher is 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension of wave W. This area comes at 106.75 – 109 area where sellers may appear for further downside.

CADJPY 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

CADJPY Video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecast
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

