GBPUSD Wave Analysis

GBPUSD: ⬇️ Sell

GBPUSD reversed from resistance area

Likely to fall to support level 1.2800

GBPUSD recently reversed down from the resistance area between the resistance level 1.3035 (which has been reversing the price from October), resistance trendline of the daily up channel from January and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from this resistance area created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Evening Star which started the active wave 3.

GBPUSD can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.2800, the former monthly high from December.