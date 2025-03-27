Thu, Mar 27, 2025 @ 03:15 GMT
GBPUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

GBPUSD: ⬇️ Sell

  •  GBPUSD reversed from resistance area
  •  Likely to fall to support level 1.2800

GBPUSD recently reversed down from the resistance area between the resistance level 1.3035 (which has been reversing the price from October), resistance trendline of the daily up channel from January and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from this resistance area created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Evening Star which started the active wave 3.

GBPUSD can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.2800, the former monthly high from December.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

