Wed, Apr 09, 2025 @ 07:06 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPCHF Wave Analysis

GBPCHF Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

GBPCHF: ⬇️ Sell

  • GBPCHF broke the support zone
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.0785

GBPCHF currency pair recently fell sharply through the support zone between the support levels 1.1000 and 1.1100. The breakout of this support zone was preceded by the breakout of the daily up channel from September.

The breakout of these support levels accelerated the active intermediate impulse wave (3) from the start of August.

Given the strongly bullish Swiss franc sentiment seen recently, GBPCHF currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.0785, the target price for the completion of the active intermediate impulse wave (3).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.