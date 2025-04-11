Fri, Apr 11, 2025 @ 06:50 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Slips Further—Market Eyes Key Support Levels Ahead

USD/JPY Slips Further—Market Eyes Key Support Levels Ahead

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • USD/JPY started a fresh decline below the 146.50 level.
  • A connecting bearish trend line is forming with resistance at 148.20 on the 4-hour chart.
  • GBP/USD is again rising and might aim for gains above 1.3000.
  • Gold prices could rally further and to a new record high above $3,150 level.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

The US Dollar faced a strong rejection near 148.25 against the Japanese Yen. USD/JPY started a fresh decline below the 147.20 and 146.50 levels.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair traded below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 143.99 swing low to the 148.28 high. The pair is now below the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance at 148.20 on the same chart. If there is a fresh increase, the pair could face resistance near the 146.00 level.

The next major resistance is near the 146.50 level. The main resistance is now forming near the 148.20 zone. A close above the 148.20 level could set the tone for another increase. In the stated case, the pair could even clear the 149.50 resistance.

On the downside, immediate support sits near the 144.00 level. The next key support sits near the 143.65 level. Any more losses could send the pair toward the 142.50 level.

Looking at Gold, the price started a fresh increase, and the bulls might soon aim for a move toward the $3,200 level.

Upcoming Economic Events:

  • US Producer Price Index for March 2025 (MoM) – Forecast +0.2%, versus 0% previous.
  • US Producer Price Index for March 2025 (YoY) – Forecast +3.3%, versus +3.2% previous.
  • Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for April 2025 (Prelim) – Forecast 54.5, versus 57.0 previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.