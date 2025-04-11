EUR/USD Hits Highest Level in Over Three Years

This morning, the euro surged above the 1.3000 mark against the US dollar for the first time since February 2022.

Throughout this week, the EUR/USD pair has broken through the highs of both 2023 and 2024.

Why Is EUR/USD Rising?

Amid the whirlwind of news surrounding the imposition and suspension of tariffs in US–EU trade, one dominant factor stands out — the sell-off of US bonds.

According to Reuters, long-term US Treasury bonds are being heavily sold this week. The yield on 10-year notes has jumped from 3.9% to around 4.4%, marking the steepest increase in yields since 2001. This may reflect a reaction by foreign holders of US debt to sanctions imposed by the White House, combined with growing uncertainty about the US economy — especially as recession fears gain more media attention.

As a result, the US dollar is showing weakness against a range of currencies, including the Japanese yen, Swiss franc, and the euro.

Technical Analysis of EUR/USD

The chart reveals a clear ascending channel (marked in blue), with the price repeatedly interacting with its upper, lower, and median boundaries — highlighted with markers and arrows.

Current bullish sentiment has pushed the pair towards the upper boundary of this channel. It’s possible this resistance line could halt further gains, potentially leading to a correction — perhaps down to the 1.11 level, which previously acted as a strong resistance point.

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.