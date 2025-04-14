USDJPY Wave Analysis

USDJPY: ⬇️ Sell

USDJPY broke the support zone

Likely to fall to support level 141.65

USDJPY currency pair recently broke the support zone between the support level 144.60 (which stopped wave 1 at the start of April, as can be seen below) and the support trendline of the daily down channel from January.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the active short-term impulse wave 3 – which belongs to wave (3) from the end of March.

Given the strongly bearish US dollar sentiment, USDJPY currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 141.65, former strong support from August and September.