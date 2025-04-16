Wed, Apr 16, 2025 @ 07:10 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave Outlook Confirms That GBPUSD Has Resumed Its Upward Move

Elliott Wave Outlook Confirms That GBPUSD Has Resumed Its Upward Move

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

GBPUSD has recently broken above its April 3, 2025 peak of 1.3207, which we identified as wave (1) in the chart. This breakout signals a bullish trend starting from the January 13, 2025 low of 1.2705, suggesting more upward movement ahead. The rally from this low follows a five-wave Elliott Wave pattern. This is a common structure in technical analysis indicating a strong trend.

Starting from the January 13 low, the first wave or wave (1) reached 1.3207.,A pullback in wave (2) then followed which ended at 1.2705. This pullback formed a zigzag pattern. Wave A dropped to 1.2823, wave B rose to 1.2934, and wave C fell to 1.2705, completing wave (2).

The pair has now moved higher into wave (3). From the wave (2) low, the first sub-wave (wave ((i))) peaked at 1.2864, followed by a dip in wave ((ii)) to 1.274. The third sub-wave (wave ((iii))) climbed to 1.314, and the fourth (wave ((iv))) dipped to 1.3027. The fifth sub-wave (wave ((v))) is expected to finish soon, completing wave 1 of a larger pattern.

After this, the pair is likely to pull back in wave 2, correcting the upward move from the April 8, 2025 low. This correction could unfold in 3, 7, or 11 smaller swings before the pair resumes its upward trend. In the short term, as long as the 1.27 low holds, any dips should attract buyers in 3, 7, or 11 swings, supporting further gains.

GBPUSD 60 Minute Elliott Wave Chart

GBPUSD Video

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.