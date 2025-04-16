Elliott Wave Outlook Confirms That GBPUSD Has Resumed Its Upward Move

GBPUSD has recently broken above its April 3, 2025 peak of 1.3207, which we identified as wave (1) in the chart. This breakout signals a bullish trend starting from the January 13, 2025 low of 1.2705, suggesting more upward movement ahead. The rally from this low follows a five-wave Elliott Wave pattern. This is a common structure in technical analysis indicating a strong trend.

Starting from the January 13 low, the first wave or wave (1) reached 1.3207.,A pullback in wave (2) then followed which ended at 1.2705. This pullback formed a zigzag pattern. Wave A dropped to 1.2823, wave B rose to 1.2934, and wave C fell to 1.2705, completing wave (2).

The pair has now moved higher into wave (3). From the wave (2) low, the first sub-wave (wave ((i))) peaked at 1.2864, followed by a dip in wave ((ii)) to 1.274. The third sub-wave (wave ((iii))) climbed to 1.314, and the fourth (wave ((iv))) dipped to 1.3027. The fifth sub-wave (wave ((v))) is expected to finish soon, completing wave 1 of a larger pattern.

After this, the pair is likely to pull back in wave 2, correcting the upward move from the April 8, 2025 low. This correction could unfold in 3, 7, or 11 smaller swings before the pair resumes its upward trend. In the short term, as long as the 1.27 low holds, any dips should attract buyers in 3, 7, or 11 swings, supporting further gains.

GBPUSD 60 Minute Elliott Wave Chart

GBPUSD Video