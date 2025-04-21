BTC/USD Analysis: Bulls on the Offensive

In our previous analysis of Bitcoin’s price (14 April), we:

→ constructed a long-term ascending channel (marked with blue lines);

→ highlighted resistance level R, suggesting that the bulls were seizing the initiative in an attempt to pave the way for a continuation of the long-term trend on the BTC/USD chart.

As we can see, Bitcoin is now trading at its highest level in nearly three weeks. Moreover, the bulls are close to reclaiming a key high from early April. Market sentiment is being buoyed, in part, by comments from Michael Saylor, who stated that MicroStrategy is prepared to continue accumulating Bitcoin. Following a recent purchase of more than 3,000 coins, the company now holds over 530,000 BTC on its balance sheet.

Technical Analysis of the BTC/USD Chart Today

Currently, Bitcoin is trading above the R resistance line, having risen on a strong bullish candle — a clear indication of demand outweighing supply. This price action reinforces the relevance of the long-term ascending channel, making the argument stronger that the bearish breakout attempt (marked with an arrow) in early April was a false move.

It’s also worth noting that the psychological level of $80K is acting as strong support — since late February, BTC has dipped below this level several times but has failed to establish itself there. A bullish attempt to challenge the $90K level before the end of the month cannot be ruled out.

Will Bitcoin continue on a bullish path? Much will depend on the fundamental backdrop — particularly factors influencing the US dollar’s performance. Notably, the US Dollar Index futures are trading at their lowest level since March 2022.

FXOpen offers the world’s most popular cryptocurrency CFDs*, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. Floating spreads, 1:2 leverage — at your service. Open your trading account now or learn more about crypto CFD trading with FXOpen.

*Important: At FXOpen UK, Cryptocurrency trading via CFDs is only available to our Professional clients. They are not available for trading by Retail clients. To find out more information about how this may affect you, please get in touch with our team.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.