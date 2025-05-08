NZDUSD Wave Analysis

NZDUSD: ⬇️ Sell

NZDUSD reversed from the resistance zone

Likely to fall to support level 0.5900

NZDUSD currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the key resistance level 0.6020 (which has been reversing the price from November), the upper daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from September.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone stopped the previous short-term correction 2 from the end of April.

Given the strength of the resistance level 0.6020 and the bullish USD sentiment seen today, NZDUSD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 0.5900.