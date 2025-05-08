Thu, May 08, 2025 @ 05:22 GMT
NZDUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

NZDUSD: ⬇️ Sell

  •  NZDUSD reversed from the resistance zone
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.5900

NZDUSD currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the key resistance level 0.6020 (which has been reversing the price from November), the upper daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from September.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone stopped the previous short-term correction 2 from the end of April.

Given the strength of the resistance level 0.6020 and the bullish USD sentiment seen today, NZDUSD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 0.5900.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

