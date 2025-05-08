Thu, May 08, 2025 @ 05:22 GMT
EURNZD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

EURNZD: ⬆️ Buy

  • EURNZD reversed from support level 1.8845
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.9200

EURNZD currency pair recently reversed from the support level 1.8845 intersecting with the lower daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from February.

The upward reversal from the support level 1.8845 stopped the C-wave of the active medium-term ABC correction (4) from the start of April.

Given the clear daily uptrend, EURNZD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.9200.

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

