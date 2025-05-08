EURNZD Wave Analysis

EURNZD: ⬆️ Buy
- EURNZD reversed from support level 1.8845
- Likely to rise to resistance level 1.9200
EURNZD currency pair recently reversed from the support level 1.8845 intersecting with the lower daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from February.
The upward reversal from the support level 1.8845 stopped the C-wave of the active medium-term ABC correction (4) from the start of April.
Given the clear daily uptrend, EURNZD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.9200.