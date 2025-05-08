EURNZD Wave Analysis

EURNZD: ⬆️ Buy

EURNZD reversed from support level 1.8845

Likely to rise to resistance level 1.9200

EURNZD currency pair recently reversed from the support level 1.8845 intersecting with the lower daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from February.

The upward reversal from the support level 1.8845 stopped the C-wave of the active medium-term ABC correction (4) from the start of April.

Given the clear daily uptrend, EURNZD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.9200.