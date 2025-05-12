AUD/USD and NZD/USD Ready to Climb Again

AUD/USD is attempting a fresh increase from the 0.6370 support. NZD/USD is also rising and could aim for a move above the 0.5945 resistance.

Important Takeaways for AUD/USD and NZD/USD Analysis Today

The Aussie Dollar found support at 0.6370 and recovered higher against the US Dollar.

There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance at 0.6410 on the hourly chart of AUD/USD at FXOpen.

NZD/USD is consolidating above the 0.5915 support.

There was a break above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance at 0.5910 on the hourly chart of NZD/USD at FXOpen.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of AUD/USD at FXOpen, the pair formed a base above 0.6420. The Aussie Dollar started a decent increase above the 0.6450 resistance against the US Dollar, as mentioned in the previous analysis.

The pair even cleared 0.6500 before there was a minor pullback. The recent low was formed at 0.6370 and the pair is again rising. The bulls pushed the pair above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.6514 swing high to the 0.6370 low.

Besides, there was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance at 0.6410. The pair is now consolidating above the 50-hour simple moving average. On the upside, the AUD/USD chart indicates that the pair is now facing resistance near the 0.6440 zone.

The first major resistance might be 0.6460 and the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.6514 swing high to the 0.6370 low. An upside break above the 0.6460 resistance might send the pair further higher. The next major resistance is near the 0.6515 level. Any more gains could clear the path for a move toward the 0.6550 resistance zone.

If not, the pair might correct lower. Immediate support sits near the 0.6410 level. The next support could be 0.6370. If there is a downside break below the 0.6370 support, the pair could extend its decline toward the 0.6320 zone. Any more losses might signal a move toward 0.6300.

NZD/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of NZD/USD on FXOpen, the pair also followed AUD/USD. The New Zealand Dollar formed a base above the 0.5900 level and started a decent increase against the US Dollar.

The pair climbed above the 0.5980 resistance. It tested the 0.6020 resistance before there was a pullback. The recent low was formed at 0.58704 and the pair is again rising above the 50-hour simple moving average.

There was a break above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance at 0.5910. The pair cleared the 0.5915 resistance and the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.6022 swing high to the 0.5870 low.

The NZD/USD chart suggests that the RSI is back above 50 signaling a positive bias. On the upside, the pair is facing resistance near the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.6022 swing high to the 0.5870 low at 0.5945.

The next major resistance is near the 0.5985 level. A clear move above the 0.5985 level might even push the pair toward the 0.6020 level. Any more gains might clear the path for a move toward the 0.6050 resistance zone in the coming days.

On the downside, there is a support forming near the 0.5915 zone. If there is a downside break below the 0.5915 support, the pair might slide toward 0.5870. Any more losses could lead NZD/USD in a bearish zone to 0.5810.

