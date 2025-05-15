AUDJPY Wave Analysis

AUDJPY: ⬇️ Sell

AUDJPY reversed from resistance area

Likely to fall to support level 93.20

AUDJPY currency pair recently reversed from the resistance area between the key resistance level 95.30 (former monthly high from March), upper daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse wave (C) from November.

The downward reversal from this resistance area stopped the earlier short-term impulse wave 3 from the start of May.

Given the overbought daily Stochastic and strongly bullish yen sentiment, AUDJPY currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 93.20.