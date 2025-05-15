Thu, May 15, 2025 @ 05:52 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDJPY Wave Analysis

AUDJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

AUDJPY: ⬇️ Sell

  •  AUDJPY reversed from resistance area
  • Likely to fall to support level 93.20

AUDJPY currency pair recently reversed from the resistance area between the key resistance level 95.30 (former monthly high from March), upper daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse wave (C) from November.

The downward reversal from this resistance area stopped the earlier short-term impulse wave 3 from the start of May.

Given the overbought daily Stochastic and strongly bullish yen sentiment, AUDJPY currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 93.20.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.