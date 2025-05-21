EUR/USD Regains Pace While USD/JPY Dips Further

EUR/USD started a decent upward move above the 1.1225 resistance. USD/JPY declined below 144.50 and is currently consolidating losses.

Important Takeaways for EUR/USD and USD/JPY Analysis Today

The Euro found support and started a recovery wave above the 1.1250 resistance zone.

There is a connecting bullish trend line forming with support at 1.1280 on the hourly chart of EUR/USD at FXOpen.

USD/JPY is trading in a bearish zone below the 146.10 and 144.90 levels.

There is a short-term bearish trend line forming with resistance at 144.25 on the hourly chart at FXOpen.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of EUR/USD at FXOpen, the pair started a fresh increase from the 1.1135 zone. The Euro climbed above the 1.1200 resistance zone against the US Dollar.

The pair even settled above the 1.1225 resistance and the 50-hour simple moving average. Finally, it tested the 1.1340 resistance. A high is formed near 1.1339 and the pair is now consolidating gains above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.1223 swing low to the 1.1339 high.

Immediate support is near the 1.1310 level. The next major support is at 1.1280. There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support at 1.1280 and the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.1223 swing low to the 1.1339 high.

If there is a downside break below 1.1280, the pair could drop toward the 1.1225 support. The main support on the EUR/USD chart is near 1.1135, below which the pair could start a major decline.

On the upside, the pair is now facing resistance near 1.1340. The next major resistance is near the 1.1420 level. An upside break above 1.1420 could set the pace for another increase. In the stated case, the pair might rise toward 1.1550.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of USD/JPY at FXOpen, the pair started a steady decline from well above the 146.00 zone. The US Dollar gained bearish momentum below the 145.00 support against the Japanese Yen.

The pair even settled below the 144.50 level and the 50-hour simple moving average. There was a spike below 144.00 and the pair traded as low as 143.72. It is now consolidating losses with a bearish angle. Immediate resistance on the USD/JPY chart is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the 146.10 swing high to the 143.42 low at 144.25.

There is also a short-term bearish trend line forming with resistance at 144.25. The first major resistance is near the 144.90 zone and the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the 146.10 swing high to the 143.42 low.

If there is a close above the 144.90 level and the hourly RSI moves above 50, the pair could rise toward 145.50. The next major resistance is near 146.10, above which the pair could test 147.50 in the coming days.

On the downside, the first major support is near 143.70. The next major support is near the 143.20 level. If there is a close below 143.20, the pair could decline steadily. In the stated case, the pair might drop toward the 142.00 support.

