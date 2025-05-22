AUDJPY Wave Analysis

AUDJPY: ⬇️ Sell

AUDJPY reversed from key resistance level 95.30

Likely to fall to support level 92.00

AUDJPY currency pair recently reversed down from the key resistance level 95.30 (which has been reversing the price from the middle of March).

The downward reversal from the resistance level 95.30 started the active intermediate correction (B).

Given the strength of the resistance level 95.30 and clear daily downtrend, AUDJPY currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 92.00.