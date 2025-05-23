Fri, May 23, 2025 @ 16:11 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY: Hit by Latest Tariff Threats and Hotter than Expected Japan's Inflation

USD/JPY: Hit by Latest Tariff Threats and Hotter than Expected Japan’s Inflation

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

USDJPY fell further on Friday, driven by the latest comments from President Trump about 25% tariff on Apple phones that were manufactured abroad and Japan’s inflation above forecasts in April that may question BOJ’s intentions to proceed with policy tightening.

The pair is trading at two-week low in early US session on Friday, after the latest drop further weakened near-term structure.

Important Fibo support at 143.23 (61.8% of 139.88/148.64 has been taken out, with weekly close below this level to add to negative stance (MA’s turned to full bearish setup, 14-d momentum remains below the centreline and falling and thickening daily cloud continues to weigh).

Completion of reversal pattern on weekly chart also contributes to bearish outlook.

Bears pressure target at 142.35 (May 6 trough) and eye a higher base at 141.95 (late Apr higher base / Fibo 76.4%) violation of which to unmask key supports at 140.00/139.88 (psychological / 2025 low).

Limited corrective action should be capped under broken daily Kijun-sen / 50% retracement (144.26).

Res: 143.23; 143.92; 144.26; 144.62.
Sup: 142.35; 141.95; 141.42; 140.47.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.