Tue, May 27, 2025 @ 13:05 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD's Bullish Streak Hits a Wall

GBP/USD’s Bullish Streak Hits a Wall

XM.com
By XM.com
  • GBP/USD touches key resistance line near 1.3950.
  • Overbought conditions emerge after impressive weekly rally.

GBP/USD was trading with softer positive momentum during Tuesday’s early European session, following a surge to a new three-year high of 1.3592 on Monday.

Stronger-than-expected CPI inflation and business PMI figures, combined with a weakening US dollar, triggered a fresh rally last week. However, with the pair now testing a tentative resistance line that connects the highs from July 2023 and September 2024 at 1.3590– after six consecutive winning sessions – a slowdown may be on the horizon. Notably, both the RSI and the stochastic oscillator are approaching overbought territory, increasing the likelihood of a near-term pullback.

If upside momentum fades and the pair retreats below the 1.3520 level, support could emerge near the 1.3420 area or closer to the 20-day simple moving average (SMA), currently positioned at 1.3340. A break below that level could trigger fresh selling pressure, potentially driving the pair down toward 1.3260.

On the upside, a decisive move above the threshold of 1.3590 – and further beyond the 1.3630 zone, where the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the previous downtrend intersects with the rising trendline from April 2024 and the 2022 resistance region– could open the door to the 2022 peak of 1.3747 and the psychological 1.3800 level, which aligns with the 2025 resistance line. A continued advance could even target the 1.3950–1.4000 zone.

In summary, GBP/USD is currently testing a significant resistance area. With technical indicators signaling overbought conditions, the bullish momentum may pause in the short term.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.