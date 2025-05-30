EURUSD Elliott Wave : Forecasting the Rally From the Equal Legs Area

Hello fellow traders. In this technical article we’re going to look at the Elliott Wave charts of EURUSD forex pair published in members area of the website. As our members know, we are long in the pair, as explained in our previous technical article . The pair has recently given us pull back against the 1.10625 low and found the buyers precisely at the equal legs area as we expected. In the following text, we’ll explain the Elliott Wave analysis and present target areas.

EURUSD Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 05.28.2025

EURUSD is currently forming a three-wave pullback against the 1.10625 low. The correction appears incomplete and is unfolding as a double three pattern — (w)-(x)-(y). Our members are aware that we can pinpoint the potential reversal area by measuring the Equal Legs zone, where wave (y) is related to wave (w). This zone aligns with the 1.1215 area. We expect buyers to emerge within this region and anticipate a continuation of the rally.

EURUSD Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 05.29.2025

The pair has reached our target area. While there is still a possibility of another short-term low within this zone, we do not recommend selling. The minimum requirements for a completed structure are already in place, and a reversal to the upside could occur at any moment.

EURUSD Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 05.30.2025

The pair found buyers as expected in the Equal Legs area and has delivered a decent rally so far. We now look for a break above the May 26th peak to confirm a further extension to the upside toward the 1.1558 area.