EUR/USD Rises to 4-Week High

As shown on the EUR/USD chart today, the euro rose to a 4-week high against the US dollar this morning.

The euro’s strength relative to the US dollar is supported by traders’ expectations ahead of the ECB’s interest rate decision, scheduled for Thursday at 15:15 GMT+3.

This upcoming event is notable not only because the ECB is expected to cut rates from 2.40% to 2.15% (for the seventh consecutive time), but also due to the broader context shaped by ECB President Christine Lagarde’s recent remarks on the euro’s status as a reserve currency.

At the same time, the US dollar is weakening amid growing trade concerns—on Friday, the US President Donald Trump announced plans to double tariffs on steel and aluminum to 50%. He also accused China of breaching the recent trade truce.

Technical Analysis of the EUR/USD Chart

Seven days ago, when analysing the EUR/USD chart, we:

→ observed bullish sentiment;

→ highlighted the importance of the 1.1400 resistance level;

→ suggested that bears might attempt to strike back.

Since then, the price has pulled back from the mentioned level (as indicated by the arrow), but found support at the lower boundary of the ascending channel. The current bullish momentum could push EUR/USD towards the psychological level of 1.1500 during the week ahead.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.