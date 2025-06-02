Mon, Jun 02, 2025 @ 19:28 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD Rises to 5-Week High as Dollar Suffers from Fresh Tariff Threats

EURUSD Rises to 5-Week High as Dollar Suffers from Fresh Tariff Threats

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

EURUSD hit the highest in over five weeks on Monday, inflated by weaker dollar on the latest threats of doubling import duties on steel and aluminium.

The pair gained around 0.8% by the mid-US session and pressure strong resistance at 1.1453 (Fibo 76.4% of 1.1573/1.1065, reinforced by the upper 20-d Bollinger band.

Bulls may face increased headwinds here as bullish momentum started to fade and daily stochastic cracks the border of overbought territory.

Overall picture, however, remains positive with near term action being underpinned by thick daily cloud and MA’s back to full bullish configuration, suggesting that bulls may take a breather for consolidation before resuming.

Broken Fibo 61.8% (1.1379) reverted to solid support which should ideally hold, although bullish near term bias expected while the price stays above rising daily Tenkan-sen (1.1327).

Firm break of 1.1453 to open way for retest of 2025 peak (1.1573).

Res: 1.1453; 1.1500; 1.1547; 1.1573
Sup: 1.1418; 1.1379; 1.1355; 1.1327

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.